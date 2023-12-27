Flare One Day Volume Reaches $13.25 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Flare has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $520.87 million and $13.25 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,707,995,141 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,707,995,141.51071 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01670228 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,248,191.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

