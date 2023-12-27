Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $51.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,931,270 coins and its circulating supply is 964,953,481 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.