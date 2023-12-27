McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE MKC opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

