Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.39985 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

