Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.39985 EPS for the current year.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
