TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
TowneBank Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TowneBank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in TowneBank by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 8,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
