SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

