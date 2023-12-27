W. P. Carey Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 169.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.