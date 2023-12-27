Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at C$10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 104.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.82. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.12527 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

