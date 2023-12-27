Jito Price Hits $2.49 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Jito has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Jito has a market cap of $286.17 million and $119.99 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.46584064 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $127,400,361.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

