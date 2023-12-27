PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.34 or 0.00056744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $32,700.22 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,101 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

