Stratis Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $167.36 million and approximately $59.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.62 or 0.05334183 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00103179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00027314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,700,259 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

