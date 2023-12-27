Centurion (CNT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Centurion has a total market cap of $33,304.20 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00042448 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

