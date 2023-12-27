Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.