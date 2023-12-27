Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,758,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 188.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

