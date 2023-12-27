Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 31 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $942.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

