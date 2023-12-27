Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.