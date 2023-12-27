Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

