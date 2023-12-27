Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,127,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

