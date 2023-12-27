Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

