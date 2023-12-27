Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

