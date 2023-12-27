Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.