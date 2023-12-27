Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.70.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

