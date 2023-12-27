Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $50.33

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

