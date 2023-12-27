ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 20,153 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 293,237 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Radware

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.