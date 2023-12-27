ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nayax were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 353.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 221.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Nayax Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.