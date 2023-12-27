ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.5 %

ITRN stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

