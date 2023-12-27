ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 827,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE VLN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

