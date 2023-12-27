Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $3.62 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

