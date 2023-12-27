ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Cognyte Software worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

