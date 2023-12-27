Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,909 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Liberty Energy worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $178,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,416,002.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,149 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

