Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

