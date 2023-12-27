HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

