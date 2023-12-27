Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.