ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 25,451 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,437. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

