Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

