Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Riskified worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

