ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of AudioCodes worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

