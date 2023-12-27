ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

