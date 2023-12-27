Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

