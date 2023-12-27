ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

