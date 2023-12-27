Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLD opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.