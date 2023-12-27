Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

