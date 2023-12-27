Caprock Group LLC Buys 14,535 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

