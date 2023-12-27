Caprock Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,904 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

