Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

