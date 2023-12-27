Caprock Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

