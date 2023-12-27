Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,457 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Coty stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

