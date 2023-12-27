Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,283.11 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 931 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.72).

A number of research firms have commented on JET2. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.24) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.51) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

