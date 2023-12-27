Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

