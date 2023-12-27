Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $402.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 85.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.